GoldStars identifies former Kotoko coach Michael Osei to succeed Kobina Amissah

Sports News of Thursday, 12 August 2021

Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Ghana Premier League newcomers Bibiani GoldStars have identified the coach they believe can continue the good works of Kobina Amissah.



Amissah has resigned as head coach barely a month after leading the team to secure their first-ever Ghana Premier League promotion.



The head coach position has thus become vacant with the club already talking to a new coach.



Bibiani GoldStars have contacted former Asante Kotoko coach Michael Osei and are trying to convince him to take up the role.



This comes few weeks after Osei expressed his desire to quit his current job as coach of Division One Club Star Madrid.



According to Ghanasoccernet.com sources, talks are going well and an agreement is expected to be reached soon.



It would mark Osei's return to top-flight football after he was dismissed by Kotoko in 2017.