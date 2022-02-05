You are here: HomeSports2022 02 05Article 1461865

Sports News of Saturday, 5 February 2022

Source: footballghana.com

Gold Stars seal signing of striker Ebenezer Aboagye from Arsenal

Ghana Premier League side, Bibiani Gold Stars have completed the signing of striker Ebenezer Aboagye.

The talented attacker has been signed from the lower-tier club Berekum Arsenal FC to strengthen the squad of the top-tier club.

“We have completed the signing of Striker Ebenezer Aboagye from Berekum Arsenal FC. He was the top scorer of just ended Division one top 8.

“Welcome to #BGS, Eben,” an official club statement from Bibiani Gold Stars have announced.

Besides striker Ebenezer Aboagye, Bibiani Gold Stars have also signed attacker Prince Opoku Agyemang, as well as midfielder Noah Martey.



