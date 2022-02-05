Gold Stars seal signing of striker Ebenezer Aboagye from Arsenal

Sports News of Saturday, 5 February 2022

Source: footballghana.com

Ghana Premier League side, Bibiani Gold Stars have completed the signing of striker Ebenezer Aboagye.



The talented attacker has been signed from the lower-tier club Berekum Arsenal FC to strengthen the squad of the top-tier club.



“We have completed the signing of Striker Ebenezer Aboagye from Berekum Arsenal FC. He was the top scorer of just ended Division one top 8.



“Welcome to #BGS, Eben,” an official club statement from Bibiani Gold Stars have announced.



Besides striker Ebenezer Aboagye, Bibiani Gold Stars have also signed attacker Prince Opoku Agyemang, as well as midfielder Noah Martey.



