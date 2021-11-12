Gold Stars management promise players hefty winning bonus ahead of Kotoko game

Sports News of Friday, 12 November 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

• Beat Kotoko for GHC5,000 - Gold Stars management to players



• Bibiani Gold Stars look to extend unbeaten run against Kotoko



• Kotoko look seek third consecutive GPL victory over Gold Stars



Bibiani Gold Stars management have reportedly promised the team a substantial winning bonus ahead of their game against Asante Kotoko on Friday, November 12.



The newbies are unbeaten after two games in their debut Ghana Premier League(GPL) season, and thus the management wants the team to maintain a good start.



In an attempt to motivate the players in their match today, the top ranks have promised the players GHC 5,000 if they defeat the league leaders.



According to Kumasi-based Silver FM, the management held a meeting on Thursday to settle on the amount mentioned above.



The Miners are enjoying their early days in the county's top division following a win over Berekum Chelsea and a draw away to Medeama SC.



The Reds, on the other hand, have won their first two games against Dreams and Bechem United, although both wins came in the last ten minutes of the matches.



Bibiani Gold Stars will welcome Kotoko to the Dun's park in a 3 PM kickoff fixture.



While Kotoko leads the table with 6 points, Gold Stars are sixth on the log with 4 points.