Gold Stars coach Michael Osei name his toughest opponent in GPL so far

Sports News of Monday, 13 December 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Micheal Osei lauds Bechem United coach Kasim Mingle



Kwabena Owusu struck late to hand Gold Stars a late win over Bechem United



Gold Stars recorded third win of the season



Bibiani Gold Stars manager, Michael Osei has named Bechem United as his toughest opponent in the 2020/2021 Ghana Premier League season.



A late strike by Prince Kwabena Owusu made the deference for the home side in a game that ended 1-0 in favour of Gold Stars.



Despiting playing Asante Kotoko, Berekum Chelsea and Medeama already this season, Michael Osei explained why Bechem in his toughest opposition thus far.



"It was a most difficult game we have played at home until now. We played against a very compact and discipline team, I have to confirm that", He told Kolog Bonaventure in an interview.



Gold Stars beat Chelsea, lost to Kotoko before drawing to Medeama, the last top premiership side they faced before meeting Bechem United.



Osei heaped praises on Bechem coach, Kassim Mingle for doing a 'great job'.



"The Coach[Kassim Mingle] is doing a great job with Bechem United because they really gave us a tough game. Continues variation of tactics was helping them but we needed to stick to our plan for quite some time."



The former Kotoko manager added that he has been monitoring Bechem and was not surprised by their performance.



"I knew before that the game was going to be a tough one because I watch them live at Kumasi against Kotoko. Afterwards I saw their results at their away games, especially against Olympics".



Gold Star moved to 7th on the following their 3rd win of the season after seven matches.