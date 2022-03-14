Gold Stars coach Michael Osei blames ‘wet pitch’ for 5-0 defeat to Kotoko

Sports News of Monday, 14 March 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Asante Kotoko maul Gold Stars 5-0



Kotoko lead GPL table with 8 points gap



Aduana Stars beat Hearts of Oak 1-0



Bibiani Gold Stars coach Michael Osei has vented his frustrations on the wetness of the Baba Yara stadium pitch as the reason for his side humiliating 5-0 defeat to Asante Kotoko.



Speaking after the game, the Gold Stars coach described the defeat as very painful due to the number of goals they conceded.



According to the coach, his players were highly complacent and lacked concentration in defense which resulted in their heavy defeat.



“Defensively we lacked a bit of concentration. The pitch was very wet and we couldn’t make things simple at the back. At times there was complacency at the back that is why we conceded such goals,” Michael Osei stated.



He added, “it is very painful but I will not do a blame game, we have to work very hard go back and ensure that the next game will go for us.”



Two goals from Cameroonian international, Mfegue Omgba, Augustine Agyapong, Franck Mbella Etouga and Samuel Boateng wrapped three maximum points for the Porcupines.



The defeat leaves Gold Stars 14th on the league log with Asante Kotoko stretching an eight-point gap against second-placed Aduana FC with 14 games to end the season.