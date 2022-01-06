Gold Stars captain talks tough ahead of Hearts of Oak clash

Sports News of Thursday, 6 January 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Accra Hearts of Oak yet to record a defeat in their last five matches



Bibiani Gold Stars look maintain perfect home as they host Hearts of Oak



We want to remain in the league - Hakk Yakubu talks about Gold Stars' target



Bibiani Gold Stars skipper, Zia Hul Hakk Yakubu, is confident of beating Hearts of Oak on Saturday, January 8, 2022.



Yakubu said the team have psyched themselves not to lose any of their remaining home games in the league.



So far, the Miners have lost only one of their five home matches, winning the other four.



In an interview with Haske radio in Kumasi, the defender was optimistic that Gold Stars will get back to their winning way this weekend after losing to King Faisal the last time out.



"We tried our best but the will of God just happened so we will go back to Bibiani to right all our wrongs against Hearts of Oak in our next game.



"Our next game is very important to us. We will have to win to redeem ourselves. Though Kotoko won here, since then we have said to ourselves we will not lose any game in Bibiani."



He continued that the target of the newcomers is to maintain their Premiership status in their debut top-flight campaign.



"Our mandate is to ensure we remain in the league this season and we have 80% assurance of doing that. If we stay invincible, especially at home, it is possible we will stay in the topflight."



Meanwhile, Accra Hearts of Oak are on five matches unbeaten run, drawing two and winning three including one away win.