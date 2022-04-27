You are here: HomeSports2022 04 27Article 1525424

Sports News of Wednesday, 27 April 2022

Source: footballghana.com

Gold Stars CEO Akwasi Adu backs team to stun Karela Utd on Sunday

Bibiani Gold Stars Bibiani Gold Stars

Mr. Akwasi Adu, the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) for Bibiani Gold Stars has stressed that his outfit will, by all means, defeat Karela United this weekend.

The team from Bibiani on Sunday, May 1, 2022, will lock horns with their rivals in a matchday 26 encounter of the ongoing Ghana Premier League season.

Speaking to Radio Target in an interview, Mr. Akwasi Adu says his team is poised to bag three points in the upcoming match.

“We know Karela is among the best team in the league, they've been getting good results recently but Goldstars will shock them in Anyinase.

“We have eight matches to end the season and for that matter, we as a team (Goldstars) need to make sure the needed results are accumulated,” the Bibiani Gold Stars CEO stressed.

Mr. Akwasi Adu further called on the supporters of Bibiani Gold Stars to troop to the CAM Park this weekend to cheer on the team to victory.

“Our Supporters should keep supporting the team because we cannot win without them,” Mr. Adu added.

