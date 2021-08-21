Godwin Attram blames poor preparations for AFCON trophy drought

Sports News of Saturday, 21 August 2021

Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Former Ghana international, Godwin Attram, has blamed poor preparations for the country's AFCON trophy drought.



The four-time African champions have not won the AFCON trophy since 1982.



On Tuesday, August 17, 2021, the draw for the 2021 AFCON was conducted with Ghana in group C alongside, Morocco Gabon and Comoros Island.



"Well I think it's going to be a difficult group because Morocco is a strong side, they smell the cup all the time," he told Tv3 WarmUp Plus Show.



"Gabon, they have a lot of good strikers amongst them but first and foremost the group stage is always imported," he added.



"First you have to get out of the group, then you think of the knockout stages but I think with all indication and everything thing, I think preparation is the most important key to good success."



He also called on Ghanaians to give coach Charles AKonnor the necessary support, insisting that the country failed in the past due to a lack of proper preparation.



"Our head coach, C.K AKonnor, we should support him and we should give him all the necessary needs to get the best for the nation," said Attram.



"Yes that's it," he replied when asked if preparations have been a problem for the team.



"But I think we have been to the final twice, you can talk about the coaches who were on board at that time, they were foreign coaches and you know how they do their things. This is the same way we have to support our coaches.



"And preparation means scouting well and inviting the players we believe can do it for the nation."