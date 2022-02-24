Godwin Ablordey refuses to rule out Hearts of Oak’s GPL title challenge

Sports News of Thursday, 24 February 2022

Source: footballghana.com

Former Kotoko player Godwin Ablordey believes Hearts of Oak are not out of the Ghana Premier League title challenge.



The reigning Ghana Premier League champions currently trail leaders, Kotoko by 12 points going into the second round.



But according to Ablordey, who ones featured for Hearts of Oak, his former employers cannot be ruled out of the campaign.



“No, we cannot rule Hearts of Oak out of the title race because we have another 17 games to play. It is football and a three points game so anything can happen” he said.



Hearts of Oak will play Legon Cities in matchday 18 of the league season.



Godwin Ablordey featured for both Kotoko and Hearts of Oak before his retirement.



