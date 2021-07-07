Godsway Donyoh recovers in time for Maccabi Haifa's UCL clash against FC Kairat

Sports News of Wednesday, 7 July 2021

Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Ghanaian forward Godsway Donyoh has recovered from injury and will lead Maccabi Haifa's attack in the UEFA Champions League qualifying game against FC Kairat Almaty.



The 26-year-old joined group training on Monday and is expected to start for the Israeli Champions who take on their Kazakhstani opponents on Wednesday night.



The former FC Manchester City player played a pivotal role as Maccabi Haifa won the Israeli league for the first time in over a decade.



His performances has seen him attract interests from clubs in Turkey, with Goztepe eager to make a move for the striker in the summer transfer window.



Donyoh is hoping to to make it into the group stages of Europe's biggest club competition with the Israeli giants.



A two legged aggregate win will see Maccabi Haifa progress to the next stage.