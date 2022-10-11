Godson Kyeremeh named man of the match in Caen's victory against Chamois

Sports News of Tuesday, 11 October 2022

Source: footballghana.com

Godson Kyeremeh was named man of the match in Stade Malherbe Caen's victory over Chamois in French Ligue 2.



Late in the first half, Kyeremeh scored the game's only goal to give the hosts a 1-0 lead.



After the goal, the home side made some changes to bring on fresh legs to take control of the game.



His goal gave the home team all three points, and he played for 71 minutes before he was substituted.



Defender Emmanuel Ntim came on in the 86th minute to help Caen protect their lead.



Caen is currently 6th on the league table with 18 points after 11 games. Stade Malherbe Caen will play Laval in their next game.



On 18 January 2020, Godson Kyeremeh signed his first professional contract with Caen for three years. He made his professional debut for Caen in a 5–0 Coupe de France loss to Montpellier on 19 January 2020.



Born in France, attacker Godson Kyeremeh is of Ghanaian descent.