Godfred Donsah set to leave Bologna

Sports News of Monday, 16 August 2021

Source: footballghana.com

Ghanaian midfielder, Godfred Donsah, will leave Italian Serie A outfit, Bologna, this summer.



The 25-year-old who spent last season on loan at Turkish club Rizespor returned to parent club at the end of the 2020/21 season.



According to Tuttosport, the enterprising midfielder could leave the club in the ongoing transfer window.



The Emilian club wants to farm out players who are not in the plans of coach Sinisa Mihajlovic with the Ghanaian player no exception.



Godfred Donsah's contract with Bologna will expire in June 2022.