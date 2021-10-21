You are here: HomeSports2021 10 21Article 1385410

Sports News of Thursday, 21 October 2021

ghanasoccernet.com

Godfred Donsah cautions Crotone ahead of Serie B clash with Alessandria FC

Ghanaian midfielder Godfred Donsah has sent a word of caution to Crotone ahead of their encounter with Alessandria FC in Italian Serie B.

The two teams will square off at the Stadio Giuseppe Moccagatta on Friday night, October 22, 2021.

Crotone head into the game on the back of a hard-fought 2-1 victory over first-placed Pisa to end a run of poor results.

While Alessandria were humbled 2-0 by Como away from home.

The recent form gives Crotone an advantage, but Donsah has urged his teammates n0t be carried away.

"We must not get our attitude wrong, that's the most important aspect, and then let's see what happens," Donsah said.

He joined Crotone on a free transfer from Bologna in the summer and is already rediscovering himself.

The defensive midfielder has missed only one game for Crotone this season.