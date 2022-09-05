Godfred Asante joins Ethiopian club Dire Dawa

Sports News of Monday, 5 September 2022

Source: footballghana.com

Ghanaian international, Asante Godfred has completed a move to join Ethiopian Premier League side, Dire Dawa Kenema.



Officials of the Ethiopian top-flight club in the last few weeks have been in talks with the player and his representatives in hopes of securing a deal for his services.



After making progress and successfully convincing the player, Dire Dawa have completed the signing of Asante Godfred.



The Ghanaian has been signed to augment the squad of the Ethiopian Premier League club to especially strengthen the backline.



From the information gathered, Dire Dawa manager Jordan Abai is elated the signing has been made and looks forward to working with the player.



In the past, Asante Godfred played for Ghanaian club Asante Kotoko. He formerly also had a stint in Guinea.



At Dire Dawa, Asante Godfred has inked a one-year contract covering the 2022/23 football season.