God is my witness, I never intended to beat the referee – Female goalkeeper breaks silence

Sports News of Wednesday, 1 December 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Soccer Intellectuals goalkeeper assaults referee during Women's Super Cup match



Prison Ladies defeat Soccer Intellectuals to book a knockout place



GFA yet to react to referee assault in the Women's Super Cup



Soccer Intellectuals goalkeeper, Selina Abalansa has explained that she did not intend to assault referee, Cynthia Anaful, but rather attempted to hug the match official after complaining about poor officiating.



Abalansa was seen in a viral video on Monday, November 29, 2021, allegedly assaulting referee Anaful for an unknown reason during Soccer Intellectuals' Women's Super Cup game against Prison Ladies.



The goalkeeper allegedly assaulted the referee after conceding a second goal in the match that took place at Madina AstroTurf.



Soccer Intellectuals’ 2-0 defeat in the game has spelt their end in the competition.



Abalansa explained her action to Akoma FM: "I didn't approach the referee with the intention to beat her up. I went there and spoke in our language (because we are all from Bolgataga) demanding to know why she was cheating us.



To my surprise, the referee held my jersey but initially, I took it as a joke and even attempted to hug the referee but I realized she was serious.



When I attempted to wrestle myself from the grip of the referee, we all fell down. When the referee was cheating us, our team officials instructed us to walk off the pitch and we all did that."



The goalie added that the referee would have suffered wounds if she(Abalansa) decided to beat her up.



"I didn't touch the referee, if it was my intention to beat the referee up, I would have hurt her badly.

”God is my witness, I never intended to beat the referee up. I swear on my father."



Abalansa confirmed that the Ghana Football Association is yet to summon her after the incident.



"We are yet to hear anything from GFA after the incident"