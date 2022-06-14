God has appointed you already - Kofi Kinaata impressed by Manaf's heroic display against Chile

Sports News of Tuesday, 14 June 2022

Ghana beat Chile on penalties to claim 3rd spot in 2022 Kirin Cup



Manaf Nurudeen the hero as 9-man Ghana beat Chile 3-1 on penalties



Ghanaians hail Manaf Nurudeen for saving two penalties against Chile



Goalkeeper Manaf Nurudeen is being hailed all over social media after guiding 9-man Black Stars to victory against the La Roja of Chile in the 2022 Kirin Cup.



Ghanaians are now campaigning for him to be given a permanent spot in the Black Stars team ahead of the 2022 FIFA World Cup after saving two penalties against Chile to help Ghana clinch the third spot in the Kirin Cup.



Multiple award-winning singer, Kofi Kinaata has also joined the praise, claiming that the FC Eupen goalkeeper has been appointed by God to lead the team.



Kofi Kinaata in a tweet sighted by GhanaWeb after the game wrote "God Has Appointed Manaf Already! GHAMA"



Goalkeeper Manaf Nurudeen became the hero of the day after saving two penalties to help the Black Stars defeat the La Roja of Chile 3-1.



While Manaf was saving two penalties in the shootout, Jordan Ayew, Kudus Mohammed, and Abdul Fatawu Issahaku were scoring to make sure that Ghana win the game.



See Kofi Kinaata's tweet in the post below:



