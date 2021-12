God has always meant well for me - Raphael Dwamena

Sports News of Tuesday, 28 December 2021

Source: footballghana.com

Ghana striker Raphael Dwamena celebrated a very special day on Christmas after going through another cardiac attack in October.



Dwamena in a social media post said that 'God has always meant well for me'.



Dwamena was diagnosed with a heart condition in 2017. In January 2020, while at Levante UD he had an implantable cardioverter-defibrillator (ICD) implanted through surgery, which enabled his club to monitor his heart during matches.



In October 2020, the ICD showed values that were considered too high, and his club at the time, Vejle Boldklub, withdrew him from team activities as a result.



In October 2021 in the Austrian Cup match during the first half of Blau-Weiss Linz's game against Harterg, Dwamena collapsed on the pitch and was shocked by an ICD and stabilised quickly.