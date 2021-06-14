Goalkeepers make mistakes but basic mistakes are not tolerated - Abukari Damba

Sports News of Monday, 14 June 2021

Veteran Ghanaian goalkeeper, Abukari Damba has disclosed that a lot is demanded from goalkeepers, therefore, they must avoid making basic mistakes when in the goal poles.



Goalkeeping has become a key issue for the Black Stars with the latest being Asante Kotoko goalkeeper, Razak Abalora, who came under criticism for making a sloppy dive whiles in post for Ghana in the game against Morocco.



The Atlas Lions of Morocco capitalized on Abalora’s seconds of mistake to score the only goal of the game.



Speaking in a recent interview with GhanaWeb on the Sports Check show, the former Black Stars goalkeeper’s trainer, Abukari Damba, revealed that goalkeepers must use their discretion at all times when they are in the goal poles.



According to him, goalkeepers are regarded as smart people who must be able to interpret a situation and act accordingly.



“Goalkeepers are human beings they have their low points and high points but you are not allowed to make fundamental mistakes," Abukari Damba told Ghanaweb’s Perez Ezoah-Kwaw.



He added, “The coach on the sidelines cannot tell you what to do in a particular situation that is why you are a professional and you must be able to interpret the situation and act accordingly, that is why we say goalkeepers must be very smart.”



