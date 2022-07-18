Goalkeeper crashed to death while retrieving ball during friendly match

Sports News of Monday, 18 July 2022

A young goalie by name Yaw Abedi from Gomoa Nglesi, has been crashed to death during a friendly match.



Abedi, 17, who was retrieving the ball after it had gone off the pitch, was hit by a VW Sprinter bus with the registration number GW 9836-2.



According to a report filed by Adom FM, he got ran over after 15 minutes into a friendly between football teams from Gomoa Odumasi and Gomoa Nglesi.



Abedi was retrieving the ball for a restart after concerning the goal when he was run over by the speeding bus travelling from Kasoa to Cape Coast.



He died on the spot, bringing the game to a premature end.