Goalkeeper Richard Baidoo set to remain at Hearts of Oak

Sports News of Wednesday, 11 August 2021

Source: ghanasportsline.com

Hearts of Oak coach Samuel Boadu has hinted young goalkeeper Richard Baidoo could remain at the club after picking him as his best goalkeeper of the 2020/21 Ghana Premier League season.



The 22-year-old kept 8 clean sheets for Karela United in 20 appearances during his loan spell at the club.



Baidoo’s overly impressive form for the Passion Boys earned him a Black Stars B call up and now Hearts coach Boadu has hinted he could stay at the capital club.



“I will pick Richard Baidoo as my best keeper of the season. Though Kofi Mensah is a very good goalkeeper but within the period Baidoo even earned a Black Stars B call up,” he told Bright Kankam Boadu on Kumasi-based Pure FM.



While on the show the former Medeama coach further hinted that he would want to retain all his current squad members suggesting he would want to keep Baidoo in the squad rather allow him spend another season on loan.



“I am somebody who always want to add to my team but not to deduction. I am an education coach and I can handle a larger squad. I have handled over 50 players before so I know how to manage them. I learnt in the CAF competition we can register up to 40 players,” he said.



Baidoo was strongly linked with a move to Elmina Sharks but with the latest comments from the coach it means the agile stopper is staying.



