Goalkeeper Jojo Wollacott not surprised by debut Black Stars call-up

Sports News of Sunday, 3 October 2021

Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Swindon Town goalkeeper Jojo Wollacott is pleased but not surprised to be called up to the Black Stars for the first time because it had been in the pipeline.



He's been named in the Black Stars squad as one of four goalkeepers with Lawrence Ati-Zigi, Richard Atta and Ibrahim Danlad for the 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifying double-header against Zimbabwe this month.



Wollacott indicated that he had been contacted during his time at Bristol City but his invitation was delayed because of a lack of playing time.



In July this year, Wollacot moved from the Championship club to Swindon Town in the English fourth-tier and is their number one goalkeeper, playing 10 matches and kept four clean sheets.



"It was something I was aware of before but it was never going to happen because I wasn't playing," he adds.



"I found out on the Sunday after the game on Saturday last week. And it's just happened quite fast. I just preparing myself and concentrating on the game on Saturday first and then let's see what happens after when I leave for Ghana."



"There's some history with Ghana as they've done well at previous international tournaments," adds the goalkeeper.



The 25-year-old was born in Bristol.