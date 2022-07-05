You are here: HomeSports2022 07 05Article 1575743

Sports News of Tuesday, 5 July 2022

Source: footballghana.com

Goalkeeper Eric Ofori Antwi hints on readiness to rejoin Asante Kotoko

Eric Ofori Antwi, Goal keeper Eric Ofori Antwi, Goal keeper

Goalkeeper Eric Ofori Antwi has reiterated his desire to rejoin giants, Asante Kotoko next season.

Having parted ways with Medeama SC, the highly-rated shot-stopper joined Legon Cities before the commencement of the 2021/22 season.

However, Ofori popularly known as 'Alawa' has left the Royal Club due to disagreement.

But he has insisted that it was not the main reason for leaving the Accra-based club, revealing that he would not reject a return to his former club, Asante Kotoko.

“I’m no longer a player for Legon Cities. We have mutually parted ways. It’s not about the money issues you have heard about alone, although it is part of the reasons I have decided to leave the club," he told Kumasi-based Sompa FM.

“These things affect the performance of players.

"When asked if he would fancy a return to his former club, Asante Kotoko.

"I will not reject a return to Kotoko. It [Kotoko] really helped my career when I played for them, so I am ready to return if I’m presented with another opportunity," he added.

However, the 27-year-old has been linked with a move to newly-promoted Ghana Premier League outfit Nsoatreman FC.

Ofori Antwi joined the Porcupine Warriors from Amidaus Professionals in 2013 as first-choice but fell off the pecking order behind Ernest Sowah and Felix Annan under interim manager Michael Osei.

