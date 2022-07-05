Goalkeeper Eric Ofori Antwi hints on readiness to rejoin Asante Kotoko

Sports News of Tuesday, 5 July 2022

Source: footballghana.com

Goalkeeper Eric Ofori Antwi has reiterated his desire to rejoin giants, Asante Kotoko next season.



Having parted ways with Medeama SC, the highly-rated shot-stopper joined Legon Cities before the commencement of the 2021/22 season.



However, Ofori popularly known as 'Alawa' has left the Royal Club due to disagreement.



But he has insisted that it was not the main reason for leaving the Accra-based club, revealing that he would not reject a return to his former club, Asante Kotoko.



“I’m no longer a player for Legon Cities. We have mutually parted ways. It’s not about the money issues you have heard about alone, although it is part of the reasons I have decided to leave the club," he told Kumasi-based Sompa FM.



“These things affect the performance of players.



"When asked if he would fancy a return to his former club, Asante Kotoko.



"I will not reject a return to Kotoko. It [Kotoko] really helped my career when I played for them, so I am ready to return if I’m presented with another opportunity," he added.



However, the 27-year-old has been linked with a move to newly-promoted Ghana Premier League outfit Nsoatreman FC.



Ofori Antwi joined the Porcupine Warriors from Amidaus Professionals in 2013 as first-choice but fell off the pecking order behind Ernest Sowah and Felix Annan under interim manager Michael Osei.