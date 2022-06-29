Goalkeeper Ben Mensah hailed for his commitment to Hearts of Oak

Sports News of Wednesday, 29 June 2022

Source: ghanaguardian.com

Benjamin Mensah joined Accra Hearts Of Oak in 2016 and has been one of the disciplined, devoted and dedicated players.



Though the great club has other goalies, he has been getting his share of playing time and always does his best.



He is one of the experienced players and loves to share his knowledge with his colleagues.



Since joining the Phobians, he has won several trophies including the Ghana @60 Cup, Ghana premier league, Ghana FA Cup, FA cup Runner Up, Ghana Super Cup and the President Cup.



He believes there are more to come, as his main target is to help Hearts to dominate Africa again.



He is a devout Christian, and thanks all his fans and admirers for the support.



Mensah also thanks all the directors of Accra Hearts of Oak, management, technical staff and his playing mates for ending the 2021 / 2022 season on a good note despite not coming in the Top 4.



He also thanked the wonderful supporters for their role and urged them to keep on supporting the great football club.