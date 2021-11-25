Goalball: Ghana names strong squad for Africa Championship

Sports News of Thursday, 25 November 2021

Source: Ghana Blind Sports Association

The technical team of the Ghana Blind Sports Association have announced their team to face the rest of Africa in the upcoming 2021 International Blind Sports Federation Goalball African Championship to be held at the University of Cape Coast sports complex in December.



The organisation in this year held three separate competitions in a southern and northern format and later a top four (4) event to settle on the selected athletes.



The team comprises of six women and six men who are currently camping in Cape Coast.



Ghana is billed to host seven other African countries , as they seek qualification to the IBSA world Goalball championship in China next year and later Paralympic Games in France Paris in 2024.



Nigeria, Egypt, Algeria, Kenya, Morocco, Cameroon and Cote d'Ivore are the countries taking part in the competition.



Team Ghana



Men



Ebenezer Abdul-Hakim Agetiba



Azumah Luqman Amatus Aguure



Atsu Joseph Amelorhu



Meshach Azaanga Amobire



Henry Dougan



John Arthur





Women



Nina Efedi Okoroafor



Paulina Adjei Afongnuo



Beauty Fiator



Mary Mensah



Rebecca Amponsah



The countries are expected to arrive on 3rd December 2021.