Goal-shy Ghanaian forward Kelvin Yeboah features as Genoa holds Inter Milan

Sports News of Sunday, 27 February 2022

Source: footballghana.com

Ghanaian-born Italy U-21 forward Kelvin Yeboah continues to struggle at Genoa after failing to break his goal drought in their game against Inter Milan.



Yeboah, who joined the Serie A outfit in the January transfer window from Austrian side Sturm Graz is yet to find his scoring boot at the club after six matches.



He was in action on Friday when Genoa held Inter Milan to a goalless draw.



In Austria, Yeboah scored 11 goals and created four in 18 league games, but in Italy, Yeboah has registered no goal or assist since his arrival.



Prior to their game against Inter, Yeboah spoke to Sky Sports and said, "We prepared this match with the awareness that Inter are a good team, but we also know that the Nerazzurri are going through a difficult moment”



“During the week the coach relied heavily on matches with Liverpool and Sassuolo, let's see how it will go: every challenge can be won, we will give 100% on the pitch with the hope of obtaining a good result. " he said.



The enterprising attacker will hope to find his scoring boot as soon as possible.