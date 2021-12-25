Goal scoring statistics of Black Stars strikers invited for AFCON 2021

Sports News of Saturday, 25 December 2021

Ghana’s striking department has been one of the biggest headaches for coach Milovan Rajevac ahead of the start of the African Cup of Nations.



Although the coach has initiated attempts to get a better and prolific goal scorer in the national team, his efforts have proven futile.



However, it appears, most of the players have hit good form for their clubs this season than for the national team.



Here are the statistics of Ghanaian strikers invited for AFCON 2021



Jordan Ayew



The Crystal Palace forward man has scored the least goals among the five strikers in the Black Stars squad for AFCON.



Jordan has played a total of 17 matches for Crystal Palace this season and has found back of the net once.



The striker has also contributed to two goals which have seen him earn 13 starting roles in Patrick Viera’s team.



Richmond Boakye-Yiadom







The Ghanaian striker who plies his trade in Israel has scored two goals this season in the Ligat ha'Al.



Boakye Yiadom has played 15 games for his side and has assisted with 2 goals in the games he has featured in.



Maxwell Abbey Quaye







The only Ghana Premier League player among the 5 strikers is one of the lethal strikers in the team.



The Great Olympics player has played 7 games this season for the Dade Boys and has scored 6 goals so far. The player has also assisted in two goals for his side in the league.



Felix Afena Gyan







The youngest striker in the Black Stars squad has scored 2 out of the games he has featured for AS Roma this season.



Afena Gyan has never been handed a starting role by Mourinho this season in all the matches played for the senior side.



However, in terms of his stats for the u-19 AS Roma team, the Ghanaian has netted 6 goals in 5 games.



Benjamin Tetteh







The 24-year-old has played 15 games this season and has scored 7 goals for his side in the current season.



Tetteh has 6 goals in the Turkish league where he has played 14 games with one goal in the Tukey Kupasi where he has featured just once this season.



The striker has missed 4 games this season due to injury but has been handed starting roles in all matches played.