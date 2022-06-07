Goal against Hearts my best of the season - Frank Etouga

Sports News of Tuesday, 7 June 2022

Source: ghanaguardian.com

Asante Kotoko striker Frank Mbella Etouga has been rampant in front of goal, scoring all manner of goals from almost every where on the pitch.



The Cameroonian striker currently leads the goal scoring chart in the Ghana Premier League with 21 goals with two matches to end the season.



He says that of all the goals he has scored this season, the one against Accra Hearts of Oak from the penalty spot is his best goal.



The reds were awarded a penalty after Fabio Gama was adjudged to have been fouled by Hearts of Oak midfielder Abdul Aziz Nurudeen.



Frank Mbella did not play a part in the first three matches of the season after joining Kotoko at the start of the campaign.



“The goal I scored against Hearts of Oak in Kumasi is my best goal of the season," the 24-year-old told his club’s website.



The talented forward is also inline to win the Ghana Premier League player of the year award.



Etouga joined the Reds on a three-year deal from A.S Fortune in the Cameroonian top-flight.



