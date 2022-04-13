Goal against England is my favourite - Asamoah Gyan

Sports News of Wednesday, 13 April 2022

Ghana's all-time top scorer, Asamoah Gyan, has named his solo goal against England in 2011 as the best goal in his career.



Gyan who scored many great goals in his career chose his left-footed curler against the Three Lions in an international friendly as the best of his national team career.



Speaking with Peace FM, the former Black Stars skipper said together with the goal against England is a goal he scored against DR Congo during the 2006 World Cup qualifiers.



"My favourite goal is the one against England and the other one I scored in Congo. It was a World Cup qualifier. It was one of my best goals, we drew 1-1. I don't know if the tape is there that was 2006," he said.



Gyan also acknowledged that his goal against USA in the 2010 FIFA World Cup was a great goal but implied that that was easy as compared to the aforementioned two.



"With the goal against the USA, it was great and it came at a very important stage of the game but as a striker, I feel if the ball is played in front of you like that you have a better view of the post, with that if you strike..."



After the 2010 World Cup, England engaged Ghana in an international friendly at the Wembley.



Andy Carroll gave the Three Lions the lead in the first half but Asamoah Gyan pulled Ghana level a few minutes to full time.



Gyan picked up a loose ball at the edge of the box and made his way into the box by getting past two England defenders before brilliantly curling the ball with his weaker foot to the far post in additional time.





