Go to Costa Rica and make an impact – Sports Minister Mustapha Ussif urges Black Princesses

Sports News of Saturday, 9 July 2022

Source: footballghana.com

The Minister for Youth, Sports and Culture, Hon. Mustapha Ussif has urged the Black Princesses of Ghana to aim to make an impact at the 2022 FIFA U20 Women’s World Cup.



The tournament will kick off on August 10 and end on August 28, 2022.



Today, the Minister visited the Ghana women’s U20 team during a test match at the Accra Sports Stadium.



Speaking to the team after the exercise, Mustapha Ussif urged the players to have the mindset that they are going to try to win the trophy at the tournament.



“We are not yet going to Costa Rica to represent but to make an impact by at least qualifying from the group stage to the next round and if possible, win the trophy,” the Sports Minister told the team.



He added, “I have no doubt at all after watching you play this evening and I can tell you are poised for action and you are going to do well in Costa Rica.



At the 2022 FIFA Women’s World Cup, the Black Princesses are drawn in Group D alongside Japan, the USA, and the Netherlands.