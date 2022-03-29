Go for the win - Michael Essien's message to Black Stars ahead of Nigeria decider

Sports News of Tuesday, 29 March 2022

Ghana eye World Cup return as playoff second leg against Nigeria looms



Nigeria held Ghana to a goalless draw in Kumasi



Nigeria to host Ghana in Abuja



Ghana legend, Michael Essien, has entreated Black Stars players to go for the kill in their deciding World Cup playoff game against Nigeria on Tuesday, March 2022.



Black Stars after drawing goalless with Nigeria in the first leg will need a scoring draw or a win to make their return to the world's biggest international tournament.



Essien, in his motivational message to the team, said he trusts the quality of the current group to go for a win in an away fixture.



“I believe in you guys and I know what you can do, go for the win, come on guys”, Ghana legend Michael Essien said in a video posted by the Professional Football Association of Ghana(PFAG).



Ghana after appearing in the World cup for three consecutive times could not extend it to four in 2017, failing to qualify for the 2018 edition in Russia.



The Black Stars will have plenty to play for in the second leg against Nigeria at the Moshood Abiola National Stadium in Abuja.



Meanwhile, the Super Eagles following the draw will need a win in order to qualify for their fourth consecutive appearance at the World Cup, which will be their 7th in total.



The match will kickoff at 17:00 GMT.