Gloria Peprah: A fan’s observation

Sports Features of Friday, 16 September 2022

Source: gbcghanaonline.com

One fine morning, I turned on my TV flipped the channel to GTV Sports+. It was a Monday morning and there she was, very energetic and that smile she wore was quite infectious. I later came to realize the smile she wore was her second nature.



Fast forward years later and she has become multiple award winning journalist with the last one on 28th December 2021 when she won Soccer Achievers TV Personality of the Year . I was not surprised when she got nominated by Ghana Entertainment USA Awards 2022 for TV Personality.



Gloria’s passion for sports, broadcasting excellence as well as rich knowledge of boxing has gained her the accolade of Ghana’s first Female Ring Announcer.



I wish her all the best and will be observing from a distance



Who is Gloria Peprah



Gloria Peprah is a versatile person an on Air Tv journalist at the Ghana Broadcasting Coporation for over 15 years.



She’s Host of GTV Sports+ morning show Studio 5. As an MC, she delivers incredibly in both corporate and social events.



She's a top rated voice over artist with over 10 years experience.



She’s worked on a lot of products for Coporate Ghana on IVR and voice overs for adverts and documentaries. She is the voice talk for Hearts TV.



She is the the only licensed female boxing ring announcer in Ghana . An entrepreneur and a volunteer for Football 4 Friendship.