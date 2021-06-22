Global Peace Index Report 2021: Ghana rank 2nd most peaceful country in Africa

BBC Pidgin of Tuesday, 22 June 2021

Ghana dey rank as 2nd most peaceful country in Africa, according to Global Peace Index Report 2021.



De Gold Coast stand just one step behind Mauritius who rank 1st.



Institute for Economics and Peace (IEP) wey put together de report be independent, non-partisan, non-profit think tank who dey research on peace achievable target for human development.



De West African state also rank 38th most peaceful in de world with score of 1.715 while neighbors Nigeria rank 146 most peaceful in the world plus score of 2.712.



Dis ranking dey come on de back of recent increase in crime, daylight robberies den stuff which security experts for de country dey fight.



According to IEP dem rank peace in dis countries based on political stability, violent demonstrations, voilent crime, weapons imports, internal conflict, neighboring country relations den stuff.



Why Ghana dey stand out for peace - Analysis



Ghana do well in de peace rankings sake of de country show say e get politically stability.



In December 2020 when Ghana hold general elections, disputes around de elections result in demonstrations den tensions.



But political parties instead of using voilent demonstrations carry de election dispute go court where Supreme Court resolve de matter.



Dis be one of de key elements which make de country stand out in peace rankings.



Also, de country no sheda get major internal challenges like conflicts, terrorism den voilent demonstrations which dey create insecurity in de country.



De 2021 Global Index report rank 163 independent states and territories based on dema level of peacefulness.



Covid-19 impact on peace



According to de report, Covid-19 pandemic wey cause serious economic havoc also get "significant impact on levels of conflict and violence".



Per de report, civil unrest go up in 2020 largely tins like coronavirus restrictions den stuff.



Fun facts about Ghana



So what be some of de fun things you for now about dis country ahead of de elections dey country dey hold?



SLAVE FORTES AND CASTLES



Ghana get some 33 fortes accorss de coastal regions of de country, most of which Europeans settle inside and later turn some into slave castles.



If you visit Ghana, de slave castles be one of de key things wey dey stand out in de country.



Popular among dem be de Cape Coast and Elmina Castle where thousands of tourists dey visit annually.



De Portuguese first arrive for Ghana around 1471 where dem start to trade plus de local people in goods like salt gold, spirits, fine cloth den stuff.



Later, European powers start dey capture den sell human beings from West Africa into slavery for Europe and America.



Out of de 33 forts wey dey Ghana now, 17 dey Central region, wey Western region get eight, Greater Accra, Eastern den Volta regions get four, two, den one respectively.



MECCA FOR PEOPLE OF BLACK ORIGIN



Last year, as part of 400 years anniversary since de first enslaved Africans arrive for Jamestown, Virginia inside United States, thousands of people wey get black ancestry visit Ghana as part of de year of return celebrations.



Ghana turn into de 'Mecca' for people of Black origin after thousands of people visit Ghana to mark de 400th year of return anniversary.



Top global entertainers like Boris Kudjoe, Michael Jai White, Steve Harvey den chaw Hollywood stars visit de country.



President of Ghana, Nana Akufo-Addo throw invite to people of African origin who dey live in de diaspora say make dem return home and help rebuild Ghana and any African country of dema choice.



As de Black Mecca, top global icons like Martin Luther King, Malcolm X den Muhammad Ali all pay high profile visits to Ghana sake of dem wan reconnect plus dema African roots.



Others like top civil rights leader, Marcus Garvey and WEB Du Bois all push dis agenda.



Du Bois turn Ghama into en home until he die around 1963 at age 95 - dem even bury am for Accra.



YOU FOR CHOP KENKEY, FUFU LOCAL DISHES



De day you go land for Kotoka International Airport for de capital city, Accra, de first thing be say you for take taxi den go chop 'Ga komi' (kenkey) for James Town.



James Town be popular fishing community along de coast of Accra, de inhabitants for dis area be Ga people.



De Ga people be de traditional settlers for Accra, dema main occupation be fishing.



Local staple wey de Ga's dey take plus fish be 'kenkey,' dis be fermented corn mill wrapped in corn husk.



Despite say dis be de local food of de people of Accra, Kenkey come turn national delicacy which dey every street corner when night catch.



Another top delicacy wey Ghanaians and some visitors dey feel be, fufu.



Dis be traditional food of de Ashanti people, e be pounded cassava meal plus soup.



Arguably, fufu be one of de favourite dishes for Ghana especially if you wan chop lunch.



Due to de high demand in fufu, big restaurants and hotels all dey serve fufu on dema menu.



What be special about fufu be de different types of soup, fish, meat and combination of things you fit chop plus fufu.



VILLAGE ON WATER, BEAUTIFUL MOUNTAINS AND TOURIST SITES



Ghana get chaw attractive land and water resources wey one no fit miss out on when you visit de country, one of de few wonders be Nzulezu, de village wey dey on water.



Nzulezu be village wey dey Western Ghana, near de border of Cote D'Ivoire, people wey dey live dis place be de Nzema people.



De word Nzulezu dey mean 'surface of water' which dey explain why de residents of dis village dey live on de surface of water.



Dis be one of de major tourist attractions for Ghana, patrons dey travel go dis village via boat.



Another key tourist site be de tallest mountain, Afadzato, wey dey Volta Region.



More fitness enthusiasts dey go hiking on Mount Afadzato where fitness enthusiasts den tourists dey visit.



Volta region be at most 3 hour journey from Accra by road fi you want visit Mount Afadzato, wey you go fit continue from de mountain to Wli Falls, just 30 minutes away for a swim.



LAND OF GOLD - Yellow, Brown, den Black Gold



Ghana get three types of gold, dis be yellow gold, brown gold [cocoa] den black gold [oil].



Brown gold or cocoa which be major export commodities dey support de Ghanaian economy as cash crop which dey supply de country plus foreign exchange.



Ghana den Cote D'Ivoire dey produce more than half of de cocoa wey de world dey consume.



Dotted across de country, especially de middle belt of Ghana, one go see chaw cocoa farms where most families inherit from generations wey dey date back into de 1960s.



In addition to Cocoa, Ghana formerly referred to as 'Gold Coast' get one of de biggest gold reserves in de world, averaging around 8.73 Tonnes since de year 2000.



Ghana dey rank as de seventh highest producer of gold in de world as at 2019.



Finally, black gold [oil] be de new mineral resource which dey strengthen de Ghanaian economy.



Ghana discover oil in commercial quantities around July 2007 after Tullow Oil den Cosmos Energy along de coasts of Western Region.



In 2010 de country officially start dey exploration and production of oil which raise expectations of economic growth and job boom.



Ten years since oil production for Ghana, more Ghanaians still dey hope say oil go bring opportunities but de ordinary Ghanaian no sheda feel de oil boom yet.



De economy go remain one of de key issues wey go determine voters' decision come December 7, 2020 when de polls open.



