Gladson Awako yet to decide on future amid Hearts of Oak links

Soccer News of Saturday, 24 July 2021

Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Great Olympics midfielder Gladson Awako says a decision on his future has not yet been taken amid reports linking him to Hearts of Oak.



The Phobians want to capture Awako to strengthen their squad for next season, which will see them compete in the Caf Champions League.



Awako has a few months remaining on his Great Olympics contract.



According to him, he will decide on his future when the season formally ends next month.



“As the season is not over yet [due to the MTN FA Cup]. We are waiting for the federation to close the season. I've got a few months left on my contract with Great Olympics, and I wouldn’t want to talk about other clubs unless maybe I’m no more with Olympics then I can talk about other clubs,” Awako told TV3.



The 2009 world champion at the U-20 level scored seven goals and assisted six in as many games in the league. Also, he was awarded man of the match four times plus two Player of the Month awards.







