Gladson Awako will never succeed at Hearts of Oak – Prophet

Sports News of Wednesday, 22 September 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Self-acclaimed Ghanaian prophet Seer Gyan has predicted doom as the result of the marriage between Gladson Awako and Accra Hearts of Oak.



Seer Gyan purports to have gleaned from the spiritual realms that Awako is destined not to succeed at Hearts of Oak.



He said on Asempa FM that whiles Awako could excel in any other team, he will flop at Hearts of Oak owing to spiritual reasons.



“Awako is a number 14. He’s not favoured to succeed to Hearts of Oak. He can do very well at other clubs but not Hearts of Oak,” he said.



He predicted further that Heart of Oak success in the 2019/2020 league season will continue as the team will win the league for the next three seasons.



Whiles the next three seasons will be successful for Hearts of Oak, Seer Gyan foresee Asante Kotoko struggling which will result in doom for their new coach Prosper Narteh Ogum.



“Hearts of Oak is going to dominate Ghana football for the next three seasons and that will affect the fortunes of the next Kotoko coach,” he said.



Hearts of Oak are currently on a continental mission where they are due to face Wydad Casablanca of Morocco.



The team made it to the second round play-offs of the CAF Champions League after defeating CI Kamsar of Guinea last Sunday.



Two second-half goals from new signings Salim Adams and Kofi Kordzie got the Phobians a 2-0 victory over the Guinean side.



