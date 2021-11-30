Gladson Awako to make Hearts of Oak squad for Saoura trip- Report

Sports News of Tuesday, 30 November 2021

Gladson Awako could travel with the Hearts of Oak squad for the second leg of their CAF Champions League game against JS Sauora.



Awako resumed training last Tuesday after his three-month excuse by the club. He was however omitted from head coach Samuel Boadu's squad for the first leg match.



The GPL title holders went on to win the game 2-0 to put themselves in an advantageous position for the two-legged tie. Awako could be the replacement for injured Salifu Ibrahim who is reportedly injured and will miss the trip. Salifu Ibrahim gave the rainbow team the lead in the second before new boy Agyenim Boateng climbed off the bench to secure the 2-0 victory.



Hearts of Oak continue their preparations at the Ghanaian Soccer Centre of Excellence ahead of the crucial game.



According to Happy Sports, the squad will depart from Ghana on Wednesday, December 1.