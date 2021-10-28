Gladson Awako to make Hearts of Oak return - Reports

Sports News of Thursday, 28 October 2021

Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Hearts of Oak’s Gladson Awako is finally set to resume training with his new teammates after his long absence from the team’s camp.



The former Great Olympics skipper after signing for the Phobians in August, only trained a few times with the team before excusing himself from the camp with issues mostly alleged to be spiritual.



However, the club’s statement in a communique issued in September indicated that Awako had personal issues and has been permitted to leave the team’s camp to sort them out.



Hearts of Oak star signing is now expected to make the return with the 2021-2022 Ghana Premier League in-sight.



The 30-year old is yet to make his official debut for Samuel Boadu’s side after missing out on the preliminary round of the CAF Champions League.



Awako’s experience in the competition was missed as his side was thrashed by Morroco’s Wydad AC in a 6-2 aggregate game, making them join the CAF Confederation Cup competition.



Gladson Awako’s return to training could see him make the matchday squad for their opening match at home to Legon Cities at the Accra Sports Stadium.



Moreover, Samuel Boadu would need his service when they come up against Algeria’s JS Soura on November 28, as they hope to make up for the humiliating exit from the Champions League.