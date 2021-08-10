Gladson Awako set for Hearts of Oak medical on Thursday

Sports News of Tuesday, 10 August 2021

Source: footballghana.com

Ghana international Gladson Awako’s move is nearing completion as he is set to undergo a medical at Hearts of Oak on Thursday.



The enterprising midfielder enjoyed a successful season with Great Olympics in the just ended Ghana Premier League campaign and has become a subject of interest for several clubs including the reigning GPL champions, Hearts of Oak.



According to the local media outlet, Kickgh.com, Hearts of Oak have reached an agreement with their arch-rivals Great Olympics over the acquisition of Gladson Awako in the ongoing transfer window.



It is believed Hearts of Oak management have already agreed on personal terms with the former U-20 World Cup winner.



The 30-year-old will undergo his medicals on Thursday and will sign a two-year deal that will keep him at the club until 2023 if he passes his medicals.

He is expected to bring his experience when Hearts of Oak go to Africa to participate in the CAF Champions League.