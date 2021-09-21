Gladson Awako's Hearts of Oak future in doubt

Sports News of Tuesday, 21 September 2021

Source: footballghana.com

Gladson Awako's Hearts of Oak future is in doubt following the latest interview granted by his agent Yussif Chibsah.



The 30-year-old has not trained the Phobians for the past few weeks despite joining the club about a month ago.



Awako reportedly left the camp of Hearts due to spiritual reasons.



"Hearts of Oak gave Awako permission to hold personal training. We won’t address issues in public. It has nothing to do with financial obligations. Hearts paid everything to the player.



"It’s likely he may play or may not play for Hearts but we have to meet the club to discuss his future," Chibsah told Asempa FM.



Awako was influential for Great Olympics in the just-ended campaign having relaunched his career in a grand style getting involved in 13 goals; scoring six and assisting seven including four Man of the Match awards.