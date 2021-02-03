Sports News of Wednesday, 3 February 2021

Source: 3 News

Gladson Awako ruled out of Great Olympics Vs. King Faisal game

Gladson Awako, Great Olympics player

In-form Accra Great Olympics Midfielder, Gladson Awako has been ruled out of his side’s week 12 Ghana Premier League encounter against King Faisal.



Awako has been brilliant all season for Olympics and is missing the encounter due to accumulated yellow cards.



The Ghana Premier League December player of the month winner was shown his third yellow card of the season in the Mantse Derby last week against city rivals Hearts of Oak.



The 30-year old has played in all 11 games for the ‘Dade boys’ this season and scored 4 goals, setting up 3 and won 3 Man of the Match awards in the process.



He will return to the Great Olympics team in Week 13 when they travel to the Nana Fosu Gyeabor Park to play Bechem United.