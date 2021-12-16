Gladson Awako reveals the magic behind his first goal for Hearts of Oak

Sports News of Thursday, 16 December 2021

Awako scores on Hearts of Oak debut



Hearts records first win of the GPL season



Fans forgive Awako after going AWOL for three months



Accra Hearts of Oak midfielder, Gladson Awako has expressed delight in his first touch that got him his debut goal in his side’s first win of the season.



Awako was introduced into the game as a second-half substitute around the 69th minute for his Hearts debut and he got the winner for his new side.



After a goalless first half where both teams neutralized each other, it appeared the game was heading to a stalemate before Awako conjured his magic with that long-range strike from the edge of the box.



Awako's lone strike made the difference as Hearts of Oak recorded the first win of the campaign.



Speaking after the game, the former Great Olympics player dedicated the win to the fans and teammates.



“This win is a very big one for the supporters. I have been forward to performance like this due to what happened in the past. So I needed to cheer the fans up and to change the mindset of what people had in mind against me,” Awako said.



He added, “My teammates welcomed me and I feel so well, I feel very happy around them, we needed this win badly.”



According to him, his goal was just an instruction from the coach and he answered aptly.



He said, “I was monitoring from the first half and the coach kept telling us to try and shoot at goal, so my mindset was to try one. But when I got this one my first control did it for me.”