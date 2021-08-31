Gladson Awako rejected Yanga offer to stay closer to his family - Yussif Chibsah reveals

Sports News of Tuesday, 31 August 2021

Source: footballghana.com

Chief Executive Officer of Club Consult Africa, Yusuf Chibsah says Gladson Awako rejected an offer from Tanzanian side Yanga FC to join Accra Hearts of Oak because he wanted to stay closer to his family.



The 30-year-old completed a switch from Great Olympics to the Phobians on a two-year deal.



He became a subject of interest for several clubs locally and internationally following his good performance last season but opted to join Hearts.



"Awako wanted to join Hearts of Oak. There were offers from foreign clubs for him but he had his own reasons.



"He has a baby who is less than a year old and he wanted to stay close to the family,” he told Bright Kankam Boadu on Pure FM.



He enjoyed a decent campaign with Great Olympics as they finished sixth on the league standings.



Awako annexed two NASCO Player of the Month awards in the 2020/21 Ghana Premier League season.



The enterprising midfielder featured 31 times scoring seven goals and providing eight assists in the domestic top-flight last season.