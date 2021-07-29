Gladson Awako picks Hearts of Oak's Benjamin Afutu as the toughest opponent

Sports News of Thursday, 29 July 2021

Source: footballghana.com

Hearts of Oak midfielder, Benjamin Afutu has been described as the toughest opponent by Gladson Awako.



Afutu was key in the midfield of the Phobans in the just-ended season.



He played a vital role to helped the club end their 12 years trophyless jinx.



Afutu is tipped to earn a call-up to the Black Stars due to his impressive season with the Phobians.



Awako, speaking in an interview, revealed that the 27-year-old midfielder is the toughest opponent he has played against.



"Benjamin Afutu is the toughest player I have played against," he told Asempa FM.



"He gave me a tough time in our second game of the season and I think he is a good player.



"Afutu frustrated me and he gave me less space and time to explore," he added.



Benjamin Afutu helped Hearts of Oak to finish the season on top of the league log with 61 points.



Hearts of Oak will present the country in the 2021/22 Caf Champions League.