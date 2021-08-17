You are here: HomeSports2021 08 17Article 1334425

Soccer News of Tuesday, 17 August 2021

Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Gladson Awako named in Hearts of Oak's squad for CAF Champions League 

New Accra Hearts of Oak signing Gladson Awako has been included in the 30-man list for the CAF Champions League.

The Great Olympic star has joined the club in the ongoing transfer window but the Phobians are yet to officially unveil the player to the fans.

Awako with his experience in Africa is expected to help the Phobians reach the group stage in next season's CAF Champions League.

The 30-year-old has had stints with Berekum Chelsea and DR Congo giants TP Mazembe in the competition.

The Phobians will begin their Champions League campaign with Guinean top-flight league outfit CI Kamsar in the preliminary round

Below is Hearts of Oak 30-man squad list:

GOALKEEPERS

Richard Attah

Richmond Ayi

Ben Mensah

Richard Baidoo

DEFENDERS

Fatawu Mohammed

Mohammed Alhassan

Nuru Sulley

James Sewornu

Caleb Amankwah

Sumaila Larry

Raddy Ovouka

Robert Addo Sowah

William Denkyi

MIDFIELDERS

Emmanuel Nettey

Ansah Botchway

Gladson Awako

Patrick Razak

Ibrahim Salifu

Salim Adams

Michelle Sarpong

Enock Asubonteng

STRIKERS

Victor Aidoo

Razak Ali

Isaac Mensah

Kwadwo Obeng Jnr.

Afriyie Barnieh

Kofi Kordzi

Suraj Seidu

Agyenim Boateng

Issah Kakuh

 