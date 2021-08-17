Gladson Awako named in Hearts of Oak's squad for CAF Champions League 

Soccer News of Tuesday, 17 August 2021

Source: ghanasoccernet.com

New Accra Hearts of Oak signing Gladson Awako has been included in the 30-man list for the CAF Champions League.



The Great Olympic star has joined the club in the ongoing transfer window but the Phobians are yet to officially unveil the player to the fans.



Awako with his experience in Africa is expected to help the Phobians reach the group stage in next season's CAF Champions League.



The 30-year-old has had stints with Berekum Chelsea and DR Congo giants TP Mazembe in the competition.



The Phobians will begin their Champions League campaign with Guinean top-flight league outfit CI Kamsar in the preliminary round



Below is Hearts of Oak 30-man squad list:



GOALKEEPERS



Richard Attah



Richmond Ayi



Ben Mensah



Richard Baidoo



DEFENDERS



Fatawu Mohammed



Mohammed Alhassan



Nuru Sulley



James Sewornu



Caleb Amankwah



Sumaila Larry



Raddy Ovouka



Robert Addo Sowah



William Denkyi



MIDFIELDERS



Emmanuel Nettey



Ansah Botchway



Gladson Awako



Patrick Razak



Ibrahim Salifu



Salim Adams



Michelle Sarpong



Enock Asubonteng



STRIKERS



Victor Aidoo



Razak Ali



Isaac Mensah



Kwadwo Obeng Jnr.



Afriyie Barnieh



Kofi Kordzi



Suraj Seidu



Agyenim Boateng



Issah Kakuh



