Gladson Awako hints at Hearts of Oak return

Sports News of Wednesday, 22 September 2021

Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Midfielder Gladson Awako has announced his return to Ghana Premier League champions Accra Hearts of Oak after excusing himself from the team’s camp.



Awako is reported to be experiencing some difficulties that have prevented him from taking part in the side’s CAF Confederation Cup first-round qualifier against Guinean outfit CI Kamsar.



In a release issued by the Phobians on Tuesday, the club disclosed that the 2009 FIFA U-20 winner has been missing in action because he is experiencing some personal difficulties.



According to the club, it is expecting the former Great Olympics attacker to sort out all his issues and join his teammates to prepare for the upcoming assignments very soon.



Awako has given a clue about rejoining his teammates in Hearts of Oak camp during a live video session on his Facebook page.



“It’s not easy eh. I’m coming back strongly don’t worry. I’m coming..” he declared at the end of the live video where he was being trained by Train Like A Pro fitness trainer Laryea Totti.



