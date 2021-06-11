You are here: HomeSports2021 06 11Article 1283626

Sports News of Friday, 11 June 2021

Source: footballghana.com

Gladson Awako has been declared fit for friendly against Ivory Coast

After recovering from a knock, the experienced offensive midfielder will be available for selection.

Great Olympics talisman Gladson Awako, likely feature in the Black Stars second international friendly against Ivory Coast on Saturday, after been declared fit.

Awako, who suffered an injury before of the Morocco encounter, has passed a fitness test and will be ready for Saturday's encounter.

In the first international friendly match, Morocco beat Ghana by a lone goal in the second half in Rabat.

This evening, he trained with his colleagues at the Black Stars camp in Cape Coast.

On Saturday, Ghana will face the Elephants of Côte d'Ivoire in a crucial friendly at the Cape Coast Sports Stadium.

Both countries are getting ready for their FIFA World Cup qualifiers in September.

 

