Sports News of Tuesday, 8 June 2021

Gladson Awako doubtful for Ghana-Morocco clash

Midfielder Gladson Awako hobbled off in Monday’s training in Rabat following a minor knock.

The Accra Great Olympics talisman who has been very instrumental for his club in the ongoing Ghana Premier League had a small cut at the internal part of the right leg and was immediately given medical treatment.

The 2009 FIFA U-20 World Cup winner who made his full Ghana debut against Sao Tome and Principe in March this year, is currently been assessed regarding his availability for Tuesday’s match.

Ghana will take on the Atlas Lions of Morocco in a test match on Tuesday, June 08 as part of the teams build up to the 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifiers scheduled for September.

