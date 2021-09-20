Gladson Awako denies Hearts exit has to do with juju

Sports News of Monday, 20 September 2021

Newly signed Accra Hearts of Oak midfielder Gladson Awako has reportedly quit the club in less than a month over the fear of juju (Black Magic) in the team.



The highly gifted playmaker has also not attended the team's training for close to two weeks and did not partake in Hearts' CAF Champions League clash with Guinean side CI Kamsar yesterday.



Awako has reportedly informed the club's hierarchy of his decision to quit the club and return their money given him after penning a two-year deal with the club from rivals Accra Great Olympics.



According to reliable sources, Great Olympics have confirmed the current ordeal as the representatives of the player have asked the club to refund the transfer fee to Hearts of Oak to abrogate his contract with the Ghana champions.



Close associates of the player contacted by Dailymailgh.com on Saturday evening confirmed the news about the midfield gem's intent though it hasn't been made public yet.



Meanwhile, Awako himself, when contacted by Dailymailgh.com, has denied the report claiming he has been unwell – citing the unknown illness as the reason for his absence from the training ground of the double winner of the Ghanaian football season this year.



It is currently unknown what might have caused the latest twist of events, but sources claim the midfielder is unwilling to continue his association with the club.



The midfielder missed the September 19 CAF Champions League preliminary game against CI Kamsar at the Accra Sports Stadium.



The 30-year-old former TP Mazembe man joined the Phobians on a two-year deal after ending his deal with city rivals Accra Great Olympics.



The midfielder has been influential since he returned to the domestic top-flight last season.



He bagged six goals and provided seven assists as the DADE Boys finished sixth position on the league log.



