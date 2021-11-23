Gladson Awako commences training at Hearts of Oak

Sports News of Tuesday, 23 November 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Awako left Hearts of Oak’s camp weeks ago after joining from Great Olympics



The player returned to training on Tuesday with his teammates



Awako is likely to make his debut for Hearts of Oak in the CAF Confederations Cup



Gladson Awako has finally resumed training with Accra Hearts of Oak after going AWOL for several weeks.



The player was spotted in training in the company of his teammates having a good time whiles jogging together.



Awako’s return follows after the Youth Chief of Teshie, Nii Martey Laryea I intervened and begged the club to pardon the player for his attitude exhibited in the past.



“Hearts of Oak fans, management and the entire board should forgive me for whatever has happened during this period so that we can all move on.

“What happened was something beyond me, let’s begin a new chapter and make history and new achievements together,” he is quoted by Phobiasportsnews.





The former Great Olympics playmaker signed for Hearts on August 23, 2021, but opted not to play for the league winners after just three weeks, thus vacated from camp.



Awako is likely to make an appearance for Hearts of Oak in their game against JS Saoura in the Confederations Cup on November 28 as he has been registered for the CAF interclub competition.



Watch the video of Awako training below:



