Gladson Awako available for Hearts of Oak in next game in CAF CL

Sports News of Thursday, 30 September 2021

Source: footballghana.com

Attacking midfielder, Gladson Awako is set for a strong return to the Hearts of Oak squad as the club continues to prepare for its next game in the CAF Champions League.



The Phobians signed the veteran after the 2020/2021 football season to bolster its squad for the 2021/2022 campaign.



In the clash against CI Kamsar in the CAF Champions League earlier this month, Gladson Awako missed the game due to some personal reasons that saw him abandon the team’s training.



Fortunately, he has dealt with those problems and is now set to join his teammates for training next week.



He will hope to gel with his teammates and fight for a place in the starting eleven for the CAF Champions League encounter against Wydad AC in October.



That first leg of the two legged tie against the Moroccans will be played at the Accra Sports Stadium on October 15.



Subsequently, Hearts of Oak will travel to Morocco for the second leg on on October 22.