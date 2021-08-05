You are here: HomeSports2021 08 05Article 1325119

Sports News of Thursday, 5 August 2021

Source: ghanasportsline.com

Gladson Awako asks Hearts to compensate Olympics - Report

Midfield talisman Gladson Awako has told officials of Hearts of Oak to meet Great Olympics over a clause in his contract, according to Kumasi-based Pure FM.

According to reputable broadcast journalist Bright Kankam Boadu the former TP Mazembe and Phoenix Rising star has a clause in his Olympics contract that allows the Wonder Club to exercise the first option to contract him if he chooses to remain on the domestic scene.

“Awako will meet officials of Hearts of officials including Alhaji Akanbi and inform them to engage the Great Olympics about how much they can pay them because there is a clause in his contract that gives them the first option to sign him if he decides to play in the Ghana Premier League,” Kankam Boadu said on Pure FM.

Hearts, winners of the 2020/21 Ghana Premier League, have reportedly reached an agreement with the 2015 CAF Champions League winner worth $2,000 a month.

